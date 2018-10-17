Restricted timings for bursting crackers in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Diwali

The restrictions applicable in Haryana does not extend to the districts of the National Capital Region. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Representational photo) The restrictions applicable in Haryana does not extend to the districts of the National Capital Region. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Representational photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday placed restrictions on the bursting of firecrackers for Diwali and Gurpurab festivals. The court issued a time period of 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm for bursting crackers during Gurpurab and Diwali, while 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm on Dussehra.

The restrictions are applicable for Union Territory of Chandigarh, states of Punjab and Haryana, while the order does not extend to Haryana’s NCR districts.

Chandigarh and the two states are entitled to issue temporary licences upto 20 percent of the total number of temporary licences issued in 2016. The deputy commissioners concerned will organise a draw of lots to grant the issuance of temporary licences.

No temporary licence will be issued for the sale of firecrackers on Dusshera.

