Restrict flights from hotspot states: Karnataka to Centre

The Karnataka government has written to the Centre seeking to restrict the number of flights arriving from states with high prevalence of Covid-19, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said here on Thursday.

“We have requested the Central government to restrict the number of flights arriving from places with high prevalence of Covid-19. The ban on entry by road from these places will continue but train service will continue,” Yediyurappa said on social media.

The CM’s statements came following a Cabinet meeting where ministers discussed extending till June 15 the existing curbs on arrivals by road from three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat — and making it applicable to flights too. The Cabinet also discussed including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among the states from where arrivals could be restricted.

After the Cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy stated that the government had decided to stop arrivals from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 15 on account of high incidence of Covid among returnees from these states. The ban will extend to arrivals by flights as well, he indicated.

The Chief Minister later said the state had written to the Centre to restrict flights arriving from regions with a high prevalence of Covid-19.

The government on May 21 also made it mandatory for people arriving from six states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi — to undergo Covid-19 test even if they are asymptomatic. “We have said earlier itself that arrivals by road from hotspots like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu should be stopped. Now we have written to the Centre to stop flights,” Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.

