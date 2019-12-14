Restaurants mull raising rates of onion dishes

The association has around 8,000 restaurants, hotels and bars as members. (Representational Image) The association has around 8,000 restaurants, hotels and bars as members. (Representational Image)

WITH PRICES of onion still denting the pocket, restaurant owners said on Friday that if the situation does not improve, they would have to increase the rates of dishes that contain onion.

The decision was taken after a meeting of members of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR). Onions have already been missing from salads and being used sparingly in curries served at hotels and restaurants in the city, AHAR claimed. The association has around 8,000 restaurants, hotels and bars as members.

Santosh Shetty, president of AHAR, said: “The hotel industry has been sustaining by accommodating the high price of onion for a long time now. Since onion gravy forms the base of every dish, mostly of Punjabi cuisine, hoteliers are contemplating increasing prices of dishes. Many hotels have cut down on onion-based items. If this continues, we will be left with no option but to increase prices, as we cannot sustain our business.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App