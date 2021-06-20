scorecardresearch
Restaurants, malls to reopen at 50% capacity in UP, weekend lockdown to continue

All establishments in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to function between 7 am to 9 pm during the weekdays.

June 20, 2021 3:57:49 pm
Workers clean a showroom at GIP mall in Noida Sec-28, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Malls and restaurants in Noida and Ghaziabad will be opening with limited capacity from Monday onwards as part of un-lockdown. UP government, last week, had decided to issue more relaxations with Covid cases across the state dipping. Noida reported 8 cases with the tally of active cases coming down to 133. Ghaziabad, in the last 24 hours, reported 2 cases with 93 active Infections across the district.

According to the guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity between Monday and Friday. The weekend lockdown will continue in the state, read the order. The eating joints are supposed to put ‘Do not sit’ markings on seats that are supposed to be left vacant, the order states.

Shopping malls have been instructed to have pulse oximeters, thermal screening at the entrance while a Covid helpdesk has to be set up inside the premises. The mall authorities have been tasked to ensure less crowding at shops and common areas. All establishments will be allowed to function between 7 am to 9 pm during the weekdays.

As per the latest orders, zoos and archeological sites will also be allowed to open as per their usual timings.

Administration and police will be carrying out surprise inspections to check crowding and violation of Covid protocols. In case a district reports more than 500 active cases, all relaxations will be foregone and lockdown will be placed again, said the orders.

