Vishu post with Krishna image, non-veg dish: 2 owners of Kerala restaurant booked

Two restaurant owners were booked on charges of provoking communal unrest after sharing Vishu greetings purportedly featuring a picture of Lord Krishna alongside a non-vegetarian dish.
The hotel owners were booked for the alleged offence of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot (Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). They were identified as Arshad Asharaf and Shamnas Kunhimuhammed, who run ‘Mehar Mandi and Grills’ in Cherthala, Alappuzha district.
Police said the FIR was registered based on a complaint by Dini A P, a resident of Cherthala. According to the FIR, the restaurant owners shared greetings on April 15, when Kerala celebrated its harvest festival Vishu, purportedly with a photo of Lord Krishna and mandi — a Yemeni dish of tender meat cooked with basmati rice and a spice blend called hawaij.
The complaint alleges that the owners posted the greeting in this manner with the intent to insult Lord Krishna and provoke the Hindu faithful.
The suspects have been released on bail after their statements were recorded, police said. After the greetings turned controversial, one of the owners tendered an apology, saying they did not intend to insult any religion or faith.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More