Vishu post with Krishna image, non-veg dish: 2 owners of Kerala restaurant booked

Restaurant owners shared Vishu greetings on April 15 with a photo of Lord Krishna and mandi. (Credits: Pexels)

Two restaurant owners were booked on charges of provoking communal unrest after sharing Vishu greetings purportedly featuring a picture of Lord Krishna alongside a non-vegetarian dish.

The hotel owners were booked for the alleged offence of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot (Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). They were identified as Arshad Asharaf and Shamnas Kunhimuhammed, who run ‘Mehar Mandi and Grills’ in Cherthala, Alappuzha district.

Police said the FIR was registered based on a complaint by Dini A P, a resident of Cherthala. According to the FIR, the restaurant owners shared greetings on April 15, when Kerala celebrated its harvest festival Vishu, purportedly with a photo of Lord Krishna and mandi — a Yemeni dish of tender meat cooked with basmati rice and a spice blend called hawaij.