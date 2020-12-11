‘Responsibility of media to ensure it is not misused by anti-India forces’: Shripad Naik

Naik, the junior defence minister, said misuse of media has increased manifold when almost everyone has a smartphone. (File)

The media has a responsibility to not be misused by anti-India forces and there are elements within the country who are active round the clock to tarnish the image of the Indian defence forces, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory function of a media communication course for defence personnel at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Naik said, “The media has an important role in dealing with anti-India forces. It is the responsibility of all of us, including the media persons, to ensure that our media is not misused by the anti-India forces against our own country.”

Naik said “there are elements in the country that are active round the clock to tarnish” the image of the defence forces, and “we can counter all vicious campaigns against our defence forces by adopting the right media approach,” according to a statement by the I&B Ministry.

The junior defence minister said that misuse of media has increased manifold when almost everyone has a smartphone. “Media literacy also helps us to counter psychological warfare that we see globally,” he said.

The remarks come amid India’s standoff with China and two weeks after the Press Council of India issued an advisory for the media on November 25 stating “unregulated circulation of the foreign content is not desirable” and advising media to “publish foreign extracts in Indian newspapers with due verification as the reporter, publisher and editor of such newspaper shall be responsible for the contents irrespective of the source from which it is received”.

In June, Prasar Bharati had told news agency PTI that its reporting was “not in national interest” after Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong published a truncated version of an interview on the Embassy’s website.

