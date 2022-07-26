Responsibility of media houses to present facts: CJI Ramana

July 26, 2022 10:04:36 pm
Underlining the importance of independent journalism in a democracy, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday called upon the media to “confine itself to honest journalism without using it as a tool to expand its influence and business interests”.
The CJI said that “when a media house has other business interests, it becomes vulnerable to external pressures. Often, the business interests prevail over the spirit of independent journalism. As a result, democracy gets compromised”. He was speaking at the launch of a book titled ‘The Gita Vijnana Upanishad’, authored by Gulab Kothari, chairman of the Rajasthan Patrika Group.
Addressing the gathering, CJI Ramana said “independent journalism is the backbone of democracy. Journalists are the eyes and the ears of the people. It is the responsibility of media houses to present facts. Especially in the Indian social scenario, people still believe that whatever is printed is true. All I want to say is that the media must confine itself to honest journalism without using it as a tool to expand its influence and business interests”.
Recalling “that only media houses without business baggage, were able to fight for democracy during the dark days of emergency”, he said “the true nature of media houses will certainly be assessed from time to time, and appropriate conclusions will be drawn from their conduct during testing times”.
Subscriber Only Stories
The CJI reminisced about the brief period he worked as a journalist, saying “there was healthy competition among journalists to do great public interest stories”.
He added: “I am sure there are journalists who are equally enthused in today’s media, too. But after taking risks and putting in a lot of hard work and energy, a brilliant story filed by a journalist is killed at the desk. It is thoroughly demoralising for a genuine journalist. You cannot blame him or her, if they encounter such situations repeatedly, they lose faith in the profession.”
The CJI said there “is still a huge lacuna when it comes to systemic support for journalists in India”.
Pointing out that India “still does not have an award which is comparable to the Pulitzer” nor “do we produce many Pulitzer-winning journalists”, he urged “stakeholders to introspect as to why our standards are not considered good enough for international recognition and laurels”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
Responsibility of media houses to present facts: CJI Ramana
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over ‘Delhi interference’ as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG
Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against cops who manhandled Congress leaders
Anupamaa makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s contract after he signs up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor responds
Laxmi Ratan Shukla appointed new Bengal coach
Tyson Fury announces comeback fight with Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson
Viral video: Bridge cracks open as China reels under heatwave
Bangladesh requests loan from IMF; economists say ‘reforms in financial sector’ needed
Early estimates point to highest-ever cane area in Maharashtra
Alia Bhatt on Gauri Khan’s reaction to Darlings: ‘Even Shah Rukh agreed, when she likes something it’s…’
Comedy of errors: Confusion reigns supreme in Pakistan hockey federation
This is how Saudi Arabia’s futuristic ‘zero-gravity vertical city’ will look like