Respond to charge of Sanjiv Bhatt’s wife: SC to Gujarat govt

Former Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt (centre). (File) Former Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt (centre). (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Gujarat government to respond to the charge by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s wife Shweta that he was not being allowed to execute the requisite documents to approach the apex court.

Terming the allegation “serious”, a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha said: “Before we go into the merits of the case we would like the state of Gujarat to respond to the allegations”. The court was referring to the contention in Shweta’s petition that her “husband has been taken into custody in the most arbitrary manner and he has also been taken on Police Custody Remand” and that he “is not allowed to execute Vakalatnama and any other documents required mandatorily to file the present Special Leave Petition (SLP)”.

The court added, “…the issue raised by the averments made in paragraph 3 of the application for permission to file SLP raises issue of great and substantial importance as it pertains to allegations made against the state in virtually preventing citizens from approaching this Court”. The bench asked Gujarat to file its reply before September 28. The court will hear the matter on October 4.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App