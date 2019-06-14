Resolve to eliminate terror unshakeable: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

A day after five CRPF men were killed in a militant attack in South Kashmir, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said it was a “Fidayeen attack” carried out on the orders of “masterminds” across the border.

“The Governor has observed that whenever successful attempts are made by security forces to either conduct peaceful elections or continuous elimination of terrorists, the masterminds of terrorists from across the border order them to carry out Fidayeen attacks on forces. Yesterday’s attack in Anantnag district was also a fidayeen attack,” a release issued by J&K government said on Thursday.

Three CRPF personnel, one J&K police officer and a civilian were injured in the attack, which was the first major one after the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel and prompted the Balakot air strikes.

“Governor noted that terrorists and their handlers should know that our resolve to eliminate this menace is unshakeable,” added the statement.

Meanwhikle, a CRPF spokesperson said the three injured personnel had been admitted to the Army’s 92 base hospital and that their condition was stable. J&K Police officials confirmed Anantnag Station House Officer (SHO) Arshid Khan, who was among those injured, continues to receive treatment at the hospital.

In the morning, senior officers from the administration and police attended the wreath-lying ceremony for the slain CRPF personnel at Humhama in Budgam district.

Talking to reporters, Vijay Kumar, the Governor;s advisor said “sufficient measures” would be taken for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in terms of security. Meanwhile, terror group Al-Umar Mujahideen claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack through a televised statement to a local news agency, Kumar said, “There are some claims made mentioning the name of Al Umar. We don’t want to give it complete credibility, we will analyze.”

Asked if Wednesday’s attack was a lapse on part of security forces, Kumar said, “In every incident, you can either say there is a lapse or there is no lapse.”