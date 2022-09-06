Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

As long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is around, New Delhi and Dhaka will find a solution to all bilateral problems, including the Teesta River water-sharing issue, visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting with Modi in Delhi, Hasina said: “…both the countries have achieved remarkable progress in a number of areas, I recall that the two countries have resolved many outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation and will hope that all outstanding issues including the Teesta water-sharing treaty would be concluded at an early date.”

“Today, I thank Mr Modi that we resolved the issue of Kushiyara… So, I know as long as Prime Minister Modi is here, Bangladesh and India will resolve all these problems,” said Hasina with Modi by her side.

Earlier in the day, she had said with friendship one can solve any problem.

After the two sides signed a pact on water-sharing on the Kushiyara river, Modi said the agreement will benefit people in southern Assam and Sylhet in Bangladesh. He also said that the two countries will share data on floods.

PM Modi mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and said the recent geopolitical challenges make it essential to strengthen bilateral economic ties. “The two sides will start negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement soon,” he said.

Besides the agreement on water-sharing on the Kushiyara river, the two sides also signed pacts on railways, space, IT, and media.

Earlier in the day, Modi welcomed Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt in New Delhi, where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

Interacting with reporters at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Hasina said her talks with Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, as well as poverty alleviation and economic development. “Our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfil the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that,” Hasina said.

During her stay, Hasina will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on her Monday evening. So did Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

She also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, and visited Nizamuddin Dargah in the national capital Monday. She is also scheduled to travel to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan Thursday.