Resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), calling for a solution for the dispute through dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Advertising

So far, Turkey is the only country to raise the issue of Kashmir at the UNGA. This is not the first time that Turkey has spoken on Kashmir — on August 6, the Turkish Foreign Ministry had expressed “concern” at what it had called “annulment of the Article 370” that “could further increase the existing tension”.

On Tuesday, Erdogan said the international community has “failed” to “pay enough attention” to the Kashmir conflict, which “awaits solution” for 72 years.

“In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision,” he said.

Advertising

“Despite the resolutions adopted by the UNSC, Kashmir is still besieged and eight million people are stuck in Kashmir. They cannot get out,” he said.

Erdogan said the stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue. “The invasions, conflicts and terrorist activities for almost four decades in Afghanistan have led to instability in the region,” he said, talking about the region.

Following Erdogan’s remarks, Pakistan PM Imran Khan thanked him for raising the issue at the UNGA. He also said, “I appreciate President Erdogan’s statement that the stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue.”