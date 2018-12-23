Resolve it either through court judgement or mutual understanding: Nitish Kumar on Ram temple issue

BJP ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday said the Ram temple issue should be resolved either through a court judgement or mutual understanding, an indication of his party’s opposition to the demand by Hindutva groups for a law to build the temple in Ayodhya. To a question on the issue, the JD(U) president told reporters: “We have maintained for a long time that this issue should be resolved either through a court judgement or mutual understanding”.

Kumar said every party has its own views but his party’s stand has been the same over the matter for long. He also took a dig at opposition parties, who have been targeting his government over alleged deterioration of law and order, among other matters, saying their propaganda will have no impact in Bihar.

“We are committed to development with justice… I don’t have the habit of speaking unnecessarily. Some people have the habit of only talking while I do my work,” he said.

Hindutva groups, including BJP’s ideological parent RSS, have been pressing the central government to bring a legislation to pave the way for construction of the temple at the site where Lord Ram is believed to have been born.

The case of the Ram temple land dispute is presently in the Supreme Court.