Resolution to move all raw meat shop out of Haridwar city limits passed by civic body

TheHaridwar Municipal Corporation on Monday passed a resolution to move all raw meat shops from urban areas to Sarai village on the outskirts of the city ahead of the Ardh Kumbh scheduled for early 2027.
The decision was passed by a majority vote at the board meeting of the Municipal Corporation, said Mayor Kiran Jaisal. She said that all raw meat shops operating in the municipal limits would be relocated to the Sarai area, where 56 shops have been constructed for the allotment.
“We have initiated the allotment process, and so far, 20 shopkeepers with licences have been identified. The remaining shops will be allotted as per demand,” she said.
To implement this change, the Municipal Corporation passed a proposal to amend the municipal bylaws. Currently, a ban exists on the sale and consumption of meat, liquor, and eggs within a five-kilometre radius of Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.
The BJP has 40 councillors and the support of an Independent corporator in the 60-member corporation. The corporation will invite objections from the people on the matter.
Independent councillor Ahsan Ansari said he was among those who opposed the proposal because several shopkeepers would be affected by the move, owing to a smaller number of shops for allotment. “Several border areas in the municipality will keep their meat shops running, while those within will be pushed out. Around 150 shopkeepers will not be allotted a shop in Sarai, and even after allotment, their business will suffer as the distance to these shops will impact the footfall. Also, the shops in Sarai will have to abide by the laws of the gram panchayat. There is a mismatch on the ground as the proposal has been hurriedly passed without any thought of the implementation,” he said.
Earlier, Congress councillors had opposed the proposal that had been considered over for the relocation of restaurants serving meat and eggs. The representatives had given a memorandum to the mayor to reconsider this. Councillor Arshad Khwaja had said that their opposition is not to the relocation of raw meat shops, but to restaurants.
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“More than 100 restaurants run within the municipal limits. We have flagged that if the proposal is passed, ritual sacrifices for Bakr Eid will also be affected. Does this mean meat cannot be cooked in homes and private spaces?” he had asked. However, this was not discussed in the board meeting, said councillors.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
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