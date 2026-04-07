Resolution to move all raw meat shop out of Haridwar city limits passed by civic body

The decision was passed by a majority vote at the board meeting of the Municipal Corporation, said Mayor Kiran Jaisal. (Credits: Unsplash)

The Haridwar Municipal Corporation on Monday passed a resolution to move all raw meat shops from urban areas to Sarai village on the outskirts of the city ahead of the Ardh Kumbh scheduled for early 2027.

The decision was passed by a majority vote at the board meeting of the Municipal Corporation, said Mayor Kiran Jaisal. She said that all raw meat shops operating in the municipal limits would be relocated to the Sarai area, where 56 shops have been constructed for the allotment.

“We have initiated the allotment process, and so far, 20 shopkeepers with licences have been identified. The remaining shops will be allotted as per demand,” she said.