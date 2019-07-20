Resolution of Kashmir issue on the cards: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that resolution of Kashmir issue is on the cards.

“Kashmir samasya ka hal jaldi hi honey wala hai” (resolution of Kashmir issue will take place soon), he said before inaugurating a 1,000 meters long bridge over river Ujh in border Kathua district. Constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore, it is the longest ever bridge constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) so far.

Referring to his numerous appeals as Home Minister for talks to all those raking up Kashmir issue, Singh recalled that how Hurriyat leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation once led by him to the Valley. “Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to take place and no power on earth can stop it,” he added.

“Agar baat cheet se nahi, to kaisey, humey maloom hai” (If not through talks then how, we know it), he added.

“Iska samadhaan ho kar rahey ga. Main jo bolta hoon, souch samaj kar bolta hoon. Aisey hi nahi bolta hoon” (Its resolution is bound to take place. Whatever I say, I say with full responsibility), he said.