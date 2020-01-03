Resolution against CAA has no legal validity: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (ANI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (ANI)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said the resolution passed by the state Assembly demanding that the new citizenship law be scrapped has no constitutional or legal validity.

Khan has earlier come under attack from the ruling CPI(M) as well as the Congress for his pro-CAA stand, and had last week faced protests during his address at the Indian History Congress in Kannur. Referring to the incident there, the Governor told the media, “The History Congress people had advised the (state) government not to cooperate with the Centre. This resolution (demanding scrapping of CAA) may be part of the advice given by the History Congress to the state government. But that has no legal or constitutional validity.”

He added, “I have said in public many times that we should not spend government resources and time on issues that are beyond the jurisdiction of the state government… Why do these people engage in such matters that are not an issue in Kerala, which has not been affected by Partition…”

Khan’s stand on the CAA resolution passed by the Assembly came under sharp criticism from the government. CPI(M) central committee member and Law Minister A K Balan said the state government has every right to make a request to the central government. “Nowhere in the Constitution or the rules regarding the Assembly proceeding have I seen that the state Assembly cannot pass a resolution against the Union government,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and party MP K Muraleedharan alleged that the governor is working as a BJP agent. “If the Governor is not ready to quit, he will not be allowed to move on the roads in Kerala,” said Muraleedharan.

