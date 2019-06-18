Resignations of 3 ministers elected to Lok Sabha accepted by UP Governor Ram Naik

Governor Ram Naik has accepted the resignation of three ministers — Rita Bahuguna Joshi, SP Singh Baghel and Satyadev Pachaury — who had tendered their resignations after being elected to the Lok Sabha in the just concluded elections.

“Resignations of S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri have been accepted,” according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan here.

With their resignations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allocated their ministeries to other ministers. While additional charge of Women Welfare and Tourism, held by Joshi, has been kept by the Chief Minister, the additional charge of Khadi, Handloom and MSME, held by Pachaury, has been given to Satish Mahana.

Minor-irrigation charge, held by Baghel, has been given to Dharmapal Singh, while Animal Husbandry and Fisheries to Laxmi Narayan Singh,. The charge of Family welfare and Mother and Child Welfare Department has been given to Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

Baghel had won from Agra, while Joshi and Pachauri had won from Allahabad and Kanpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.