Residents satisfied with Aadhaar, but unaware of legal riders, says study

A year after the Supreme Court ruled that private entities cannot make Aadhaar mandatory for their services, 65 per cent of Indian residents still believe the card is legally required for a bank account, SIM card or school enrolment. More than half of them said a SIM card or bank account provider required them to produce their Aadhaar, while three in four children needed it for school enrolment. Only 6 per cent of Aadhaar holders refused to provide the ID when asked.

These are among findings of ‘The State of Aadhaar 2019’ study conducted by Dalberg and Omidyar — the largest primary database on Aadhaar usage with surveys of 1.67 lakh residents across 28 states and UTs between May and September.

“What really worries me is the potential problem that can be created by linking Aadhaar with various other services which can profile you, which can put you under the snooping eye of the deep web. That is something to be guarded against,” Justice (retired) B N Srikrishna said at the release of the report. “Basically, the idea of Aadhaar is good, but the implementation is horrendous,” said the former Supreme Court judge who led a committee to draft a data protection law in 2018. He said that the government should have made a privacy law that Aadhaar could “ride on”.

Despite a lack of legal understanding, residents are majorly appreciative of Aadhaar’s convenience (72 per cent) even if they faced exclusions, the study found.

As per the report, biometric authentication failed on the first attempt for 27 per cent, while 16 per cent were unable to authenticate their fingerprint at all. Two-thirds of those with failed authentications couldn’t find any other means to receive a ration or pension. PDS rations experienced the most blips, with 5 per cent of users experiencing biometric authentications and one-third of them not receiving ration.

Those with little to no education are 20 per cent more likely to have an error on their card. Overall, 2.5 per cent of respondents ultimately experienced service exclusion because of issues with their Aadhaar, which is far less than those who experienced exclusion for not having an Aadhaar at all or than those who faced non-Aadhaar issues.

Thirteen per cent experienced a delay in school enrolment due to Aadhaar, and one million children (.5 per cent) could not get school admission because of Aadhaar.

Speaking at the event, TRAI chairman R S Sharma, who was the first UIDAI chief, said that technology cannot be disregarded for the glitches. “Obviously, we need methods to tackle exceptions.”

Srikrishna responded, “There must be an immediate solution. This is not a technology issue. This is a government issue.” The judge accounted his own experiences with biometric failures and said this is not an issue with a law.

Of the people who have been excluded from a service due to Aadhaar issues, two-thirds are still satisfied with Aadhaar. In fact, the study shows that the majority of recipients feel service delivery (from PDS ration and MGNREGS to pension) has improved with the system.

However, a third of those who expressed these benefits also gave complementary concerns, such as half of the group that worried about linking it to too many services. A quarter did not know whether their data was protected, and 10 per cent worry about data security, according to the report.

One in three respondents found updating their information difficult, and one in five did not succeed in the process. Most people deal with errors in their mobile numbers (15 per cent). Less than 40 per cent have their correct mobile number linked to their card. A very small share of respondents (13 per cent) knew about Aadhaar helplines and rarely used formal compliant mechanisms (4 per cent).

Sharma said updation has become difficult after a security issue with one Common Service Centre (CSC) led to a “knee-jerk reaction” by the government to shut down all Aadhaar updations at centres. For eight per cent of the card holders, Aadhaar is their first identity card. That number is twice as much for the homeless and third gender people.

While 95 per cent of Indian adults have Aadhaar, only 10 per cent of those in Assam and and 39 per cent of those in Meghalaya have it. One third of homeless and one-quarter of third gender people do not have the identification. Of those that do not have the ID, 95 per cent want it.