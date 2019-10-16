Residents of Panchkula Sector 20 continue protest over demands to improve civic facilities

The residents of at least 115 societies in Sector 20, have been protesting under the banner of the Residents Welfare Association of Sector 20 to highlight their demands concerning civic issues. Protesting outside the community center of the sector every day from 2 pm to 6 pm, the residents demand range from parking issue to enhancement dues.

The protesters led by the RWA president KK Jindal, have also issued a demand manifesto. On the demand to end their enhancement due woes, it reads, “The rationalisation, clarity and finalisation of the enhancement dues by the HSVP and the state government be met.” The demand has been pending for the last 20 years.

Another demand listed on the manifesto concerned the sewerage. It said the sewerage should have a proper linkage with the sewage treatment plant. The protesters also demanded that traffic in the sector should be managed better and more parking space should be made available. The construction of underpass and installation of traffic lights at Sector 12A/20 and Sectors 21/12 intersections on Zirakpur-Shimla NH, maintainance and repair of roads, streetlights and other civic amenities comprised the other demands.

The residents also demanded that the parking Apple trucks be restrained in the sector. The flow channel infront of GHS 1 to 7 should be filled and covered. They also demanded that the construction of any additional 60,000 EWS houses should not be allowed by the government as the sector was already crowded.

Although no candidate has spoken to the protesters yet, the representatives of the candidates have assured the protesters that the candidates would visit on Wednesday.