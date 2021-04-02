Residents object to upcoming vending zone site in Panchkula’s Sector 12

Residents of Sector 12 Thursday raised objections against the vending zone sites being built by the Municipal Corporation on B-road, right outside houses facing the Sector 12 market.

“We do not understand upon whose thought was the decision to bring up the vending zone of Sector 12 by occupying the pavement of B-road of Sector 12, in front of the residences of people. Almost 15 -16 foot away has been taken,” stated residents in a letter to the MC Commissioner.

The residents fear that the vending zone right outside the houses will pose an added threat at night for them. “Secondly, the foot path is made in view of road safety, so that people can walk comfortably and avoid getting into accidents. Even the court directs that there should not be any kind of occupation and obstruction at any place which causes problems to people and puts them in danger,” added the letter.



As per Rakesh Aggarwal, resident of the same sector, “Initially, when the sites for vending zones were received from the HSVP, the MC had put up the board of the vending zone at the back of the booths. This has now been shifted to the front and if it comes up it will be a huge problem for the residents.”

In January last year, the Director General office of Urban Local Bodies had written to the Municipal Corporations of Haryana instructing the Commissioners, City Magistrates, and Executive officers of all municipalities to implement the Street Vendors Act in their regions with immediate effect.



The Municipal Corporation of Panchkula has since been attempting to relocate the vendors of the city but to no avail. While 62 vendors were allotted sites in the first phase in January last year, the second draw of lots held in February last year had allotted space to 65 more vendors. A total of 238 were given sites this year in February. Despite the allotment of sites to almost 400 vendors none have occupied the spaces provided to them and continue to put up stalls at their desired spaces. Meanwhile more than 3,300 vendors, hit by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, await their legal vending zones which are still under construction. MC Commissioner RK Singh was not available for a comment.