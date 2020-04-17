Residents flout ‘mask rule’ in districts near Kolkata

Civic volunteers say people are donning masks only around local administration teams. (Photo by Pallabi Dey) Civic volunteers say people are donning masks only around local administration teams. (Photo by Pallabi Dey)

Written by Pallabi Dey and Debasmita Das

Though the state government has made masks mandatory in public places, the directive is being violated in parts of districts near Kolkata. In the city of Konnagar in Hooghly district, a number of people in a local market were without masks on Thursday.

“I am here in the market just for 10 minutes, why should I put on a mask?” asked a man in his fifties buying vegetables.

In North 24 Parganas’ Belgharia locality, a vegetable vendor, who identified himself as Karthik, was without gloves and masks.

“We don’t have enough money to buy gloves and masks,” he said. “The mask is an inconvenience to vendors like us, who have to call out to customers.”

The police said they were trying their best to enforce the rule. “We are patrolling our area from morning till night,” said Ratan Chakraborty, the officer in charge of Belgharia station. “Now we are trying to explain to people the importance of wearing a mask.”

A civic volunteer in Konnagar said people were donning masks only around local administration teams.

“Only when we are patrolling, vendors, shopkeepers, and buyers are putting on their masks,” he said.

“Fear and self-awareness are different in that case.”

In Kolkata, the police have set up checkpoints at major crossings to ensure people follow the directive, and distributed masks to people without one.

