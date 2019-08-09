Resident doctors across Maharashtra call off strike

Over 6,000 resident doctors called off their strike across Maharashtra late Wednesday night. The doctors went on strike on Wednesday demanding higher stipends and better working conditions.

The decision to call off the strike came after a meeting with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

The doctors have, however, threatened to go on strike again on August 31 if their demands are not met by then.

The state government had on Wednesday served notices to the doctors under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA).

The DMER assured the doctors of a minimum Rs 5,000 hike in their existing stipend of Rs 52,000. It also agreed to give them two months’ leave for maternity or tuberculosis treatment.

On Wednesday, over 6,000 doctors across the state, including 2,400 in Mumbai, had refused to report to duty demanding better working conditions and timely stipends. In Latur, Nanded, Nagpur, Dhule, Akola and Ambejogai, doctors said stipends were being credited in their accounts after a delay of three-four months.

“Yesterday, because of the protest the state government cleared the stipends of doctors in Ambejogai, Akola and Latur medical colleges,” said Dr Prashant Chaudhari, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

He added that due to the existing flood situation in western Maharashtra and need for health services, doctors decided to resume work.

Doctors said the issue of hike has been settled only temporarily. Doctors in Maharashtra are demanding stipends at par with Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where higher stipends are paid to resident doctors.

According to Dr T P Lahane, director of DMER, while notices were issued to doctors under MESMA, no action was taken against them.