Reshma Patel becomes Gujarat president of NCP women’s wing

Patidar leader Reshma Patel was appointed the state president of the women’s wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Gujarat on Thursday.

The appointment of Reshma Patel as the state president of NCP Gujarat Women’s wing was made by former MLA Jayant Patel ‘Bosky’ who was also recently appointed as the president of NCP Gujarat, following the ouster of former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela from the post.

Bosky, a former MLA from Umreth of Anand, told The Indian Express, “Reshma Patel has been appointed as the president of women’s wing of NCP along with the party’s spokesperson in the state. We wish her the best in her endeavours.”

Reshma Patel was a part of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which was launched by Patidar leader Hardik Patel, and a part of the Patidar quota stir. However, in the run-up to Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017, she had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Then in March 2019, she resigned from the BJP as well.

Reshma Patel released a statement on Thursday and said, “I am thankful to senior leaders of NCP, Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patel Bosky, Dr Fauzia Khan and the entire NCP team. I will fulfill this responsibility with full commitment and work towards the welfare of country and people.”

