Reservations in jobs for SC/ST: State Congress slams Centre, to hold rally against SC ruling

Cornering the central government over the Supreme Court ruling that state governments were not bound to provide reservation in jobs and promotions, the Maharashtra Congress has decided to hold a protest near the state secretariat Wednesday.

According to an official communication issued by the state Congress unit, party’s ministers, legislators and office bearers will participate in the meeting.

On Tuesday, the issue of reservations for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes dominated proceedings of the Parliament, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launching an attack on the government during the Zero Hour, alleging that there had been a sustained attack on the reservations for STs and SCs ever since the BJP government has assumed power at the Centre. Several other Opposition parties also attacked the government over the verdict.

A recent judgment by a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta had observed that the “state government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the state government to provide reservations.” The court had further said the inadequacy of representation of SCs/STs is a matter within the subjective satisfaction of the state, subject to limited scope of judicial scrutiny because “it is for the state government to decide whether reservations are required in the matter of appointment and promotions to public posts”.

Contending that the apex court’s order effectively makes reservations optional, Oppo-sition parties have been targeting the Narendra Modi-led central government, claiming that during its reign, repeated assualts have been made on the reservation issue. Meanwhile, on Monday, activist and former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who has been a vocal opponent of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was invited by the Maharashtra Congress for a lecture on the controversial Act to party legislators and office bearers.

