Reservation should continue till beneficiaries need it: RSS

Reservation should continue till “its beneficiaries feel it is needed”, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said while addressing the media on the last day of the Sangh’s three-day coordination in Pushkar.

Hosabale, however, added that the organisation totally supports reservation as mandated by the Constitution.

“There is social and economic disparity in our society and therefore reservation is required…we totally support the reservation as mandated by the Constitution,” he said on Monday.

Earlier in August, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stoked a controversy when he called for a discussion between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

Bhagwat said he had spoken on reservation earlier as well, but it created a lot of noise and the whole discussion diverted from the actual issue.

Those who favour reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who are against it, and similarly those who oppose it should do the vice-versa, he said.

He said that discussion on reservation results in sharp actions and reactions every time whereas there is a need for harmony in the different sections of the society on this approach.

Earlier, the RSS chief had advocated for review of the reservation policy, drawing sharp reactions from many parties and caste groups.

with PTI inputs