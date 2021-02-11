Gujarat: Reservation schedule for Mayor post announced

The said notification has been issued under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949.

The Urban Development and Urban Housing Department of the Gujarat government on Wednesday published the schedule for the reservation in the office of Mayor for six municipal corporations in the state — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. Under the reservations announced, the posts are reserved for two candidates for half of a five year term — with mandatory reservation for a woman mayor for half of the term.

As per the notification of the UDD department, Ahmedabad will have a mayor from the male candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes in the first term and a woman mayor in the next. Surat will have a woman mayor in the first two-and-a-half years of the board of the Surat Municipal Corporation and thereafter a male candidate from the General category.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation will get a male candidate from the general category for the mayor and thereafter a female mayor.

Rajkot Municipal Corporation will see its first mayor in a male candidate from a backward class, followed by a female mayor while Bhavnagar will first see a female mayor and then a male from the backward class in the second term.

Jamnagar will see a woman mayor in the first half of the term, followed by a male candidate from Scheduled Caste as mayor in the second term.

The said notification has been issued under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949.