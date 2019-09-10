Reservation must continue as long as there are disparities: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday said that reservation should continue as long as there is untouchability along with social and economic disparities.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a three-day coordination meeting of the RSS in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, joint general secretary of the outfit, Dattatreya Hosabale, said, “As long as there is untouchability, social disparities, and beneficiaries of the system of reservation feel that they want it, it should continue.”

He termed the recently finalised National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam a very “complicated and complex” issue but welcomed the government’s move to prepare the list.

“A large number of infiltrators from Bangladesh have come in and because they were staying for the past 30-40 years, they got many documents such as ration cards and their names in voter lists during the previous governments,” said Hosabale.

He said the government should remove mistakes from the NRC and decide its next course of action. “NRC report is not a law in itself. This is a report and on the basis of it the government should decide its further steps,” he said

On the subject of detention of elected politicians from Kashmir after the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370, Hosabale said the Centre can take steps to ensure that nobody incites the public. “During the Emergency, to save one’s chair, several stalwart leaders… were jailed. That was to save one’s chair, but this has been done for their well being,” Hosabale said.