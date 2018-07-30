Reservation issue should not go the Ram Mandir way, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut made the remarks in his weekly column in party mouthpiece “Saamana”. Sanjay Raut made the remarks in his weekly column in party mouthpiece “Saamana”.

The promise to give Marathas reservation in jobs and educational institutions should not go the Ram Mandir way, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday, adding that there appears to be discomfort on the issue of reservations among communities across the country, and the situation is becoming more serious than the Hindu-Muslim divide during Partition.

“The happenings in Maharashtra are the failure of the political leadership, and the chief minister can’t alone be blamed for it. There are several reasons behind the police’s inability to control the violence during the Maratha protests. Caste has entered the Home Department and has put law and order at risk,” Raut wrote in his column ‘Rokhthok’ in party mouthpiece Saamana.

Raut further said the sight of the police force being used to retain power or for political benefits is symptomatic of the destruction of democracy.

“There is discomfort across the country on the issue of reservations. The situation has become more serious than the Hindu-Muslim divide in 1947. Pakistan was created on grounds of religion. Now, nobody can tell how many Pakistans may be formed on the basis of caste,” said the Shiv Sena MP. He said either all reservations should be ended and replaced by quotas based on economic criteria, or else the Marathas should also be extended the benefit if reservations.

Raut said it is now customary to blame anti-social elements for protests that turn violent. “The government blamed anti-social elements for the Bhima Koregaon violence. It says anti-social elements were part of the Maratha protests. This means that anti-social elements are running free and are being provided political shelter by somebody. History shows that anti-social elements take shelter from those in power,” he said.

