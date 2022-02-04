75% reservation for locals: Haryana moves Supreme Court against HC’s stay order

The Haryana government on Friday challenged before the Supreme Court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying its law providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector for those who have a domicile in the state.

During mentioning hours, which is when urgent matters are brought to the notice of the Chief Justice of India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the state urged CJI N V Ramana to take it up for hearing on February 7.

Mehta said that the HC had passed the order after hearing him for only 90 seconds.

He submitted that the “order has not come out yet” and urged that the matter be listed “on Monday subject to placing the order on record”. The CJI agreed to the request.

The HC order came on a plea by the Faridabad Industries Association and other associations from Haryana.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which came into force on January 15, provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers who are “domiciled in State of Haryana.” The law covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms and applies to jobs that offer a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of up to Rs 30,000. Central or state governments, or any organisation owned by these governments are outside the ambit of the Act.

The law had been opposed by industry associations on the ground that it would affect their business and make them less competitive.

The Gurgaon Industrial Association, one of the petitioners in the case, had earlier contended that the “sons of the soil” law was an infringement on the constitutional rights of employers. They also argued that private sector jobs are purely based on the employees’ skills and analytical bent of mind and that citizens of India have the constitutional right to seek jobs in any part of the country.