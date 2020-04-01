Researchers work on 40 different COVID vaccines around world, 1 in India: Journal

Only two are currently in clinical trials, it states. (File Photo/Representational) Only two are currently in clinical trials, it states. (File Photo/Representational)

Over 40 vaccines against the Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) are in various stages of development across the world, an article in the New England Journal of Medicine has listed, noting that one of these is being developed by the Serum Institute of India.

Only two are currently in clinical trials, it states.

Although approaches to the making of these vaccine differ, there is general consensus among experts around the world that a vaccine against coronavirus can be available only in the next 12-18 months at the earliest.

The two vaccines that are into trials currently are Moderna’s RNA vaccine whose trials began at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in the US earlier this month, and one developed in China that is being tried by Hong Kong-based CanSino Biologics.

The first vaccine is called mRNA-1273 and was developed by NIAID scientists and their collaborators at the biotechnology company Moderna, Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. The trial will enroll 45 healthy adult volunteers between 18 and 55 years over approximately six weeks.

Trials of the CanSino vaccine will be conducted at China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences, affiliated to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The trial will recruit 108 people between March and December. It will be partnered by Hong Kong-listed biotech firm CanSino Biologics, the journal noted.

The NEJM article, written by researchers affiliated to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international non-governmental organisation funded by the Wellcome Trust, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the European Commission, and eight countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Japan, Norway, and the UK), highlights the importance of speed in this quest, as the unique challenges posed by the new virus.

The researchers write: “Even with novel platforms, SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development poses challenges. First, although the virus’s spike protein is a promising immunogen for protection, optimizing antigen design is critical to ensure optimal immune response. Debate continues over the best approach…preclinical experience with vaccine candidates for SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) have raised concerns about exacerbating lung disease, either directly or as a result of antibody-dependent enhancement.

“Such an adverse effect may be associated with a type 2 helper T-cell (Th2) response.”

That speed is of essence is not just a matter of the millions if people around the world; there is also a business side to it. As the article points out, SARS and Zika epidemics ended before vaccine development was complete, and federal funding agencies reallocated funds that had been committed to vaccine development, leaving manufacturers with financial losses and setting back other vaccine-development programmes.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.