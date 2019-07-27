Researchers spot Kerala’s ‘biggest ever’ menhir in Idukki

Indicating the existence of active human presence in Kerala’s hilly district of Idukki around 3,000 years ago, a group of researchers have located a menhir—a large upright stone usually of prehistoric origin— at Pothamala hills in Nedumkandam. The 20 feet tall menhir is believed to be the largest ever found in the state.

It was the team led by Rajeev Puliyoor, a researcher from MES College Nedumkandom and B.Ed centre in-charge, who spotted the megalithic structure. Read in Malayalam

Puliyoor said the sighting of menhirs from Kerala’s Udumbanchola to Tamil Nadu’s Bodinayakanur indicate that these regions were connected in a past era. Three more menhirs have also been spotted at Pothamala hills in addition to nearly 1000 small and big dolmens, he said.

Pointing out that there is no protection to these menhirs as they are situated in private lands, Puliyoor called for an emergency action and study from the Archaeological Society of India to delve further into the importance of these prehistoric structure.

Puliyoor further said his team will continue their documentation. Harikrishnan M and Jomon Jose, assistant professors at the Nedumkandam College, are assisted Puliyoor in his research.