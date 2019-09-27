Research by scientific centres will help India become $5 trillion economy: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said scientific institutions in the country and their research is the key to help India meet its 2025 goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy.

Speaking at the 78th Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Kovind said, “We have set ourselves a goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. We are committed to achieving sustainable development goals, we also wish to play our role in addressing global concerns such as climate change. To a great extent, our success in meeting these challenges would depend on our ability to find creative solutions based on scientific research.”

Noting that uncertainty and risks are inherent to scientific research and entrepreneurship, the President said, “I urge you to embrace that uncertainty and take that calculated risk. There lies the possibility of developing truly transformative technology that can help fulfill our goals as a nation, as humanity and as a planet.”

Kovind stressed upon the need for more girls and women to enter the scientific arena.