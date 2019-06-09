Rescuers yet to reach 2-year-old stuck in Punjab borewell

Even as rescuers are still unable to reach two-year-old Fatehveer Singh, who fell into a 150-foot-borewell on Thursday in Sangrur district, he continued to survive only on the oxygen being supplied by the rescuers on Saturday.

Advertising

A jute bag that fell on his face is not allowing the rescue team to provide him with juice or food. There isn’t enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movement to remove the cloth. He is stuck at a depth of around 125 feet.

“We are supplying only oxygen to the child. Supply of glucose or any food item is not possible as the child’s face is covered with jute bag, which fell in the borewell along with the child,” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Sangrur.

Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but could not succeed.

Advertising

Meanwhile, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and experts from the Army, assisted by the police, civil authorities, villagers and volunteers from the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, were at work digging a parallel pit to rescue the child throughtout the day.

Till the time of the filing this report, the rescuers had dug about 90 feet, officials said. They said a shaft with a diameter of 36 inches was being installed to bring out the child safely. The rescue operation was likely to continue post midnight, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told The Sunday Express.

Officials said a camera dropped inside the borewell recorded movement of the child on Saturday morning, giving hope to the rescuers. “Villagers have also chipped in and are providing help in any way possible,” Singla said. Villagers and others offered prayers at the gurdwara for the child.