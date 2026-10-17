Why an Indonesian team wants to visit Odisha to inspect rescued orangutans

The Indonesian government has proposed a visit by a seven-member delegation of officials and experts to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha to assess the health and welfare of the five infant orangutans rescued on September 8 from Bichitrapur forest in Balasore, The Indian Express has learnt. Indian authorities have agreed to the proposal in principle, it has been gathered.

The visit has been proposed even as the Odisha forest department is yet to determine the exact origins of the orangutans. Indonesian officials said the visit will support verification of their species and origin, among other things.

The animals were sent to the Nandankanan Zoological Park for care and rehabilitation and are stable.