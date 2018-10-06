Rescued by Myanmar, Andaman fisherman returns

Biswanath Roy (centre) on his return to Kolkata. (Express photo) Biswanath Roy (centre) on his return to Kolkata. (Express photo)

It’s been a long way home for Biswanath Roy, 49, a fisherman from Nabagram island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. After almost a month at sea, and nearly two months in a fishing town in Myanmar, Roy finally made it back to the country on Friday. He landed at Kolkata airport, where his brother Shibu Roy was waiting to receive him.

“There were times when I didn’t expect to get back,” Roy said. “I was kept at a Kali temple in a town in Myanmar and performed puja every day. I was very fortunate that people looked after me. Every day different families sent me meals, no expense was spared in their hospitality.”

Before he left Pyapon town, in Ayeyarwaddy division of Myanmar, on Friday morning, people of the town gifted him food and clothes. The starched white shirt and blue checkered lungi he wore were also bought for him before he left.

Roy left home in the small fishing village of Diglipur in the Andaman islands on July 31 and went fishing for prawns from Kalighat jetty, along with other fishermen. By mid-morning, clouds had gathered, and there was an unexpected storm. Roy was washed out to sea, and the storm prevented other fishermen from reaching him. Five days later, when Roy still hadn’t returned, his family approached the police.

He spent the first 17 days drifting at sea. Then, he said, a Thai boat found him.

The men on this boat fed him, but the next day they took his belongings and left him in his dinghy. He was discovered the following day by a group of Myanmarese fishermen. “There is a code among fishermen — no matter what, we help each other,” said Roy.

The fishermen took Roy to Pyapon police station, where he was handed over to a community of Indian descent. The temple authorities looked after Roy and kept in touch with the Indian embassy in Myanmar. “There was talk of sending me to prison. But the community lobbied, and made sure I returned,” he said.

Roy arrived here with a Myanmarese phone given to him, $50 that the embassy had given him for expenses, and Rs 7,000 that the community gave him to reach home.

Roy told his eldest son, who is in Port Blair, on phone: “I can’t come home immediately. I have to go on a pilgrimage to Tarakeshwar, Dakshi-neshwar. I have a lot of work. When I was staying at the Kali temple, I promised the Goddess that I would build a Kali temple in our village.”

Roy’s nephew Shekhar Roy, 23, who was at the airport, said, “This isn’t the first time my uncle was presumed dead. When the tsunami hit in 2004, he and his family were presumed dead. Suddenly, two years later, he called. He couldn’t call before that because the phone booth was submerged.”

For his family, Roy’s second return seemed nothing less than a miracle.

