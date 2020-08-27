Rescued after 19 hours, child yet to be told his mother, sisters are no more

Mohammed Bangi and Mehrunissa Kazi

Four-year-old Mohammed Bangi keeps on asking for his mother and two sisters.

Rescued from the rubble of Tarique Garden after 19 agonising hours on Tuesday, he is yet to be told that his mother Naushin (32) and sisters Aisha (6) and Rukaiya (2) have passed away after their building collapsed in Mahad on Monday evening.

Mohammed, who was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, will now move in with his aunt, his mother’s sister.

After being discharged, Mohammed told The Indian Express, “After some time (under the rubble), when I got thirsty, I asked Allah to give me water.” He added that he could not see anything under the rubble and subsequently fell asleep.

“Mohammed told us that he did not try to come out, he kept sitting after he got stuck,” his uncle Bashir Parkar said.

Since his rescue, he has been asking for his mother and sisters, said Parkar. “We have not told him that they are no more.” The final rites of the three were conducted late Tuesday. With Mohammed’s father working in Dubai, the family has decided that the child will move in with his aunt.

Mehrunissa Kazi (60), who was extricated from under the rubble after being trapped for almost 26 hours, still continues to be in hospital. “As she spent a lot of time in a dusty environment, she is facing breathing difficulties. Her oxygen level is low because of which she cannot talk properly,” said her relative Fayaz Lokde.

Kazi has managed to say that she tried to escape when the building started shaking but could not as she had undergone a surgery on her leg. “She could not climb down five floors quickly,” Lokde said. “She said there was enough room under the debris for her to survive for this long,” he added.

