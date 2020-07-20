Rescind AI’s ‘leave without pay’ scheme: Derek O’Brien to Centre

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien. (File) Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien. (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday urged the Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to withdraw Air India’s Leave Without Pay (LWP) scheme.

Expressing his dissent, the MP wrote in a letter that the move was in “a sharp contrast” to the Centre’s earlier advisories regarding mandatory payment of workers amid lockdown.

“The Ministry has shown a complete lack of empathy and a refusal to acknowledge the selfless service of the employees of Air India during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The TMC leader also called the formulation process of the scheme undemocratic.

“The process of formulating the scheme could not have been more undemocratic. No worker has sought this scheme. No one was involved to advocate or argue or look out for the employees’ interest during its formulation. It is a straightforward case of strong-arming the unrepresented,” O’Brien wrote.

Demanding an immediate rollback of the “inhuman scheme”, the TMC MP asked the government to ensure timely payments of salaries.

“This scheme, announced in these difficult times, is highly arbitrary. It denies workers their right to life and livelihood. It does not embody the ideals of labour rights that the country aspires to achieve. I, therefore, urge you immediately to withdraw this inhuman scheme and also ensure the payment of salaries due to the employees,” O’Brien wrote.

He said about 150 employees of the national carrier had tested positive for Covid-19 so far. “Despite the huge role of Air India employees in their service to the nation, the Ministry has resorted to ‘use and throw’ policy during the pandemic. They have not even been paid their salaries on time,” the MP added.

On Wednesday, Air India had approved the LWP scheme for periods ranging from six months to two years, and extendable up to five years.

The following day, TMC chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre, and called on political parties and trade unions to oppose the move.

“What’s happening in the country? I’ve never heard of this. Will not the Constitution come into play in this case? I am really shocked. How can they snatch the democratic rights of the people? Five years on leave without pay and after five years where will they go?” she asked.

