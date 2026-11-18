Days after Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan took note of suggestions by a homebuyers’ forum to make the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act more effective, including making the agreement for sale (AFS) a statutory binding document, the Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of a 2020 petition that sought uniform agreements between builders and buyers, as well as agents and buyers, to protect flat-buyers from ‘one-sided’ terms.

The petition filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay was last heard on December 20, 2024. In an application filed Tuesday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said the petition has been pending since 2020.

“In this regard, it is pertinent to mention that the learned amicus curiae, Shri Devashish Bharucha, advocate, has already filed the status report following a detailed comparative examination of the relevant provisions and practices prevailing across various states/UTs. Further, the exercise concerning the Agreement for Sale (AFS) has already been undertaken by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in coordination with the learned amicus curiae,” the application states.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The matter…concerns issues of significant public importance, particularly for homebuyers and other stakeholders in the real estate sector. The variations in the ‘Agreement for Sale Rules’ notified by different states/UTs underscore the need for timely consideration of the matter to facilitate greater uniformity and consistency in the regulatory framework,” it adds.

A letter to PM Modi

While the AFS is part of the Rules under the 2016 Act, the homebuyers forum, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 and suggested giving the document statutory backing by including it in a schedule to the Act.

On November 2, Somanathan replied to the FPCE letter, saying: “I thank you for the trouble you have taken to make these thoughtful, well-analysed and wide-ranging suggestions. The suggestions will be looked into.”

On November 12, an FPCE delegation held a meeting with Cabinet Secretariat officials on their suggestions to make RERA more effective, the key reform being removing consumer protection from the MoHUA’s ambit and giving it to the Department of Consumer Affairs instead.

Story continues below this ad

In a statement on November 15, the FPCE said: “At the meeting, FPCE also explained its central suggestion—the separation of the promotion and development of real estate from the protection of homebuyers—and handed over a compilation of the representations it has made since 2018, showing that these issues have been raised continuously at every forum available to it, and that not one of them has been resolved.”