‘Reputation of India took a massive hit’: Rahul on international reaction to farmer protests

Last week, Gandhi had accused the government of 'beating, threatening and bullying' farmers. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre saying that the “reputation of India has taken a massive hit” with barricading at Delhi’s borders.

Responding to a question if India’s image at the international level has taken a beating with barricading at Delhi’s borders where farmers are protesting and reports of treatment meted out to them, Gandhi said, “Absolutely the reputation of India has taken a massive hit. Not only on how we are treating our farmers, but on how we treat our people, how we treat journalists.”

“Our biggest strength, you can call it soft power, has been shattered by the BJP-RSS, their mindset,” he said at a special press conference at the AICC headquarters in the national capital.

The remarks come shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed foreign individuals and entities for comments on the ongoing farmer protests, saying it is “unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.”

The farmers’ protest has received international support from Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, pop singer Rihanna, and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece who have come out in support for farmers against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over two months demanding repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would block in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

As the impasse continues at the borders of the national capital, Rahul questioned Modi government’s offer to postpone the three contentious farm laws for two years, advising the Centre to be sure of its stand on the matter.

“The PM is saying that the offer is still on table to postpone laws for two years. What does it mean? Either you believe that you need to get rid of the laws or you don’t,” Gandhi said.

He further questioned why the national capital has been converted into a fortress when it is surrounded by farmers who provide sustenance to citizens.

Wondering why the government is not keen on talking with the agitating farmers to resolve the issue, he termed the situation “not good” for India.

He asserted that the issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the government must listen to the voices of the farmers as “they are here to stay”.

On Tuesday, Rahul took a swipe at the BJP government and tweeted: “Modi style of governance – Shut them up, Cut them off, Crush them down.”

Modi style of governance- Shut them up

Cut them off

Crush them down. pic.twitter.com/Rdi0A8ftgp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2021

In another tweet, he had advised the BJP-led Central government to build bridges instead of walls.

“GOI, Build bridges, not walls!”, tagging pictures of barricades and nails being placed at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting for over two months against the three new farm laws.

Earlier last week, Gandhi had accused the government of “beating, threatening and bullying” farmers.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements at the three protest sites placing barricades, boulders and barbed wires amid apprehensions of more farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh joining the protesters.

Targeting the Centre over Budget 2021, Gandhi said he had expected the government to provide support to 99 per cent of India’s population. “But this Budget is that of the 1 per cent population,” he said adding that the Modi government “snatched money from people in small and medium industry, workers, farmers etc. and placed it in the pockets of 5-10 people”.