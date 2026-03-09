Republic TV reporter and cameraman, held in Kerala for trying to photograph Iranian ship, seek bail

Republic TV reporter Sankar C G and cameraman S Mani, along with their speedboat driver, Vijaya Kumar P, were arrested on Saturday while attempting to record visuals of the vessel. (Photo Credit: Western Naval Command/X)

A Republic TV reporter and cameraman, who were arrested under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly attempting to record visuals of the Iranian navy vessel, IRIS Lavan, approached a court in Kochi on Monday seeking bail.

After hearing their bail pleas, the First Class Magistrate Court reserved its verdict for Tuesday.

The vessel has been docked at the Southern Coil Berth of the Cochin Port since March 4, in the wake of tensions in West Asia that broke out following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel.

