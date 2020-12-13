Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in TRP manipulation case

Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani (Source: LinkedIn/Vikas Khanchandani)

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the TRP manipulation case — the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far.

The Mumbai Police’s case is that Republic TV and two Marathi channels had allegedly paid to illegally boost their TRPs and thus earned profits illegally by getting higher rates for advertisements they earned due to high TRPs.

All channels named in the FIR have denied any wrong-doing.

The Mumbai Police’s case is based on a complaint filed by the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain TV channels were rigging TRPs.

Further details awaited

