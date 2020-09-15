scorecardresearch
Monday, September 14, 2020
Republic journalists, driver arrested for ‘trespassing’ on Uddhav farmhouse get bail

The court of judicial magistrate first class in Khalapur granted them bail of Rs 15,000 each and asked the accused, who were sent to judicial custody on Sunday, to be released.

Written by MAYURA JANWALKAR | Khalapur | September 15, 2020 2:05:45 am
On September 9, while seeking their custodial interrogation, the police had told the court that only a week ago, the CM had received a threat call. (File)

A court on Monday granted bail to a reporter and a video journalist from the Republic Media Network as well as a private app-based cab driver, who were arrested on September 9 for allegedly trespassing into Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s farmhouse at Khalapur in Raigad district, about 65 km from Mumbai.

The offence against reporter Anuj Kumar (32), a resident of Noida, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh (40) from Dehradun and their Ola cab driver Pradeep Dhanavade (23), from Mahul in Mumbai, was registered following a complaint filed by Rakesh More (28), a security guard at the Thackeray residence in Bhilavle village of Khalapur taluka.

On September 9, while seeking their custodial interrogation, the police had told the court that only a week ago, the CM had received a threat call.

“Residents of Noida and Dehradun, which are so far away from a rural place like Bhilavle, were suspiciously moving around Thackeray’s farmhouse, which is why they needed to be interrogated in detail.”

