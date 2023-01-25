scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Govt announces 901 medals for central, state police forces

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the Police Medal for gallantry, the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for meritorious service.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Union government announced 901 service medals for personnel of central and state police forces, including 140 medals for gallantry.

The gallantry awardees include 80 personnel from left wing extremism-affected areas and 45 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The Union Home Ministry Wednesday published a list of names of personnel chosen for the Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service. “Police Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to 140, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 668,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

Nineteen officers from a team of the C60 commandos of Gadchiroli police, who killed 15 Maoists including seven women in a forest encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district in 2021, have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

The highest number of bravery medals, 48, have been awarded to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), followed by 31 to the Maharashtra Police, 25 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine to Jharkhand police, seven each to Chhattisgarh Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Delhi Police, four to Madhya Pradesh Police, one each to the Assam Rifles and CISF.

The Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded for “conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals”. The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a “special distinguished record in police service” and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for “valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty”.

Apart from this, two firemen from Kashmir have been chosen for conferment of gallantry medals this Republic Day for their exemplary courage in the face of danger.

Firdous Ahmad Khan, selection grade fireman, and Bashir Ahmad Ahanger — both employed with the Jammu and Kashmir Fire Services — are among 47 personnel who will receive Fire Service Medals this Republic Day.

The Home Guard & Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry has been bagged by Prakash Singh Negi, a home guard volunteer from Chandigarh.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:55 IST
