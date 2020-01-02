West Bengal’s tableau proposal rejected for Republic Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

The Defence Ministry has rejected the West Bengal government’s proposed tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade, a move that is likely to spark a fresh row between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre.

The West Bengal government’s proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting, a statement by the ministry read.

“The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that the tableau of the Government of West Bengal was short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process,” it added.

Out of a total 56, 22 proposals — 16 from states and union territories and six from central ministries — have been shortlisted for the January 26 event in the national capital. The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments, PTI reported.

“Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings,” the statement said.

Every year, the Ministry of Defence invites proposals from all states, union territories, central ministries and departments for participation in the Republic Day Parade.

These proposals are then evaluated by the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. They are finalised on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, the statement said.

Due to time constraints, only a limited number of tableau can be short-listed for participation in the parade. “The selection process in vogue, leads to participation of the best tableau in the parade,” the statement added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd