Watch: Cockpit view of IAF aircraft at grand Republic Day flypast

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a grand display of its prowess with a 75-aircraft flypast as a homage to 75 years of independence. The IAF provided a live feed to public broadcaster DD of the cameras mounted on its aircraft, providing viewers with the pilot’s and cockpit’s view for the first time ever.

Among the different formations by the IAF officers, the ‘Baaz’ formation comprised a Rafale jet, two Jaguars, two MiG-29 UPGs and two Su-30 MIs, creating an ‘Arrowhead’ formation of seven aircraft.

The 'Baaz' formation comprised 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI aircraft in seven aircraft 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL.

The ‘Amrit’ formation saw 17 Jaguar aircraft make a figure of 75.

Amrit formation comprising 17 Jaguar aircraft make a figure of 75 on Republic Day.

The Indian Army contingent was also accompanied by a flypast of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), comprising of two Dhruv helicopters and two Rudra helicopters. The Rudra formation was led by Colonel Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Squadron, followed by Lt Col Anil Mehta, Sena Medal and Lt Col Vivek SV in two Rudras and Lt Col Vijay Goyat in Dhruv helicopter.

The cockpit view of the Rudra formation led by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Squadron with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters.

At the beginning of the parade, four Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit, flew past in a Wineglass formation, showering petals onto the Rajpath.

Wineglass formation at the Republic Day Parade. (Express Photo by Jignasa Sinha) Wineglass formation at the Republic Day Parade. (Express Photo by Jignasa Sinha)

The flypast at the end of the parade also saw other formations like ‘Netra’, ‘Vinaash’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Trishul’ and ‘Varuna’, among others, comprising of the Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota aircraft.