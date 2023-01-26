Watch | At Indian Air Force’s Republic Day show of strength, Rafale, Sukhoi and Apache jets fly past Kartavya Path

The Republic Day 2023 parade saw a spectacle of India’s military might and a plethora of cultures from across the country. The Indian Air Force showcased its array of vintage and modern aircraft comprising the Rafale jets, Sukhois, Apaches and Jaguars in the much-anticipated Fly-Past.

Though the cloudy skies played spoilsport for spectators on the ground at the Kartavya Path, videos supplied by the IAF of the jets in action captured the essence of the parade’s grand finale.

Watch how the aircraft created these formations mid-flight:

1. The Trishul formation comprised three Sukhoi-30 MKI air superiority fighters.

2. Six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft created the Amrit formation.

3. The Bheem formation comprised a C 17 Heavy-Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Sukhoi 30 MKI Air Superiority fighter jets.

4. Four Rafale multi-role fighter jets and a AEW&C created the Netra formation.

5. Vajraang formation comprised a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center, flanked by two Rafale multi-role fighters on either side.

6. Baaz formation comprised three Mig 29 Multi-role fighters.