scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Watch | At Indian Air Force’s Republic Day show of strength, Rafale, Sukhoi and Apache jets fly past Kartavya Path

Though the cloudy skies played spoilsport for spectators on the ground at the Kartavya Path, videos supplied by the IAF of the jets in action captured the essence of the Fly Past at Republic Day parade.

The Indian Air Force jets created formations like Amrit and Trishul for the Republic Day parade's fly past. (PTI/Twitter/IAF)
Listen to this article
Watch | At Indian Air Force’s Republic Day show of strength, Rafale, Sukhoi and Apache jets fly past Kartavya Path
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Republic Day 2023 parade saw a spectacle of India’s military might and a plethora of cultures from across the country. The Indian Air Force showcased its array of vintage and modern aircraft comprising the Rafale jets, Sukhois, Apaches and Jaguars in the much-anticipated Fly-Past.

Though the cloudy skies played spoilsport for spectators on the ground at the Kartavya Path, videos supplied by the IAF of the jets in action captured the essence of the parade’s grand finale.

Watch how the aircraft created these formations mid-flight:

1. The Trishul formation comprised three Sukhoi-30 MKI air superiority fighters.

2. Six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft created the Amrit formation.

3. The Bheem formation comprised a C 17 Heavy-Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Sukhoi 30 MKI Air Superiority fighter jets.

4. Four Rafale multi-role fighter jets and a AEW&C created the Netra formation.

5. Vajraang formation comprised a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center, flanked by two Rafale multi-role fighters on either side.

6. Baaz formation comprised three Mig 29 Multi-role fighters.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 14:15 IST
Next Story

ED can only probe money laundering offences, can’t assume on its own that scheduled offence has occurred: Delhi HC

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close