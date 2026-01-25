Republic Day: Parade and Flag Hoisting, Traffic Advisory, Guest List

India's 77th Republic Day 2026: Security at Red Fort ahead of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Monday, Delhi Police has issued traffic restrictions and alternative routes to be followed in the national capital. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort.

Security arrangements have been specially strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and several other high-security and symbolic locations. The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-‘C’-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Here’s what Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory: