Republic Day: Parade and Flag Hoisting, Traffic Advisory, Guest List

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Monday, Delhi Police has issued traffic restrictions and alternative routes to be followed in the national capital. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort.
Security arrangements have been specially strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and several other high-security and symbolic locations. The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-‘C’-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.
Here’s what Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory:
Here are the suggested routes:
North-South corridor
East-West corridor
For New Delhi Railway Station
From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Pahar Ganj Side or Minto Road-Bhavbuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.
From East Delhi-Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover
For Old Delhi Railway Station
Inter State Buses
1. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road
2. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.
3. Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge
4. All interstate buses coming from Dhaula Khan side shall terminate there itself.
Chief Guests at R-Day
The President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be Chief Guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, According to a government release, the two leaders will be on a State Visit to India from January 25 to 27, 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
