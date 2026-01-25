Republic Day: Parade and Flag Hoisting, Traffic Advisory, Guest List

India's 77th Republic Day 2026 Guest List, Parade & Flag Hoisting Date, and Time, Traffic Advisory, Live Streaming: The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-'C'-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

India's 77th Republic Day 2026India's 77th Republic Day 2026: Security at Red Fort ahead of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Monday, Delhi Police has issued traffic restrictions and alternative routes to be followed in the national capital. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort.

Security arrangements have been specially strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and several other high-security and symbolic locations. The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-‘C’-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Here’s what Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory:

  • There will no traffic on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from Sunday 6:00 pm till the parade is over.
  • There will be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path from 10:00 pm on Sunday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.
  • ‘C’ Hexagon India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.
  • From 10:30 am on Monday, vehicular movement will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg. Cross traffic will be allowed only depending on the movement of the parade.

Here are the suggested routes:

North-South corridor

  • Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Raj Ghat-Ring Road
  • From Madarsa Lodhi Road ‘T’ point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Mataram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West corridor

  • Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Atarturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg
  • Ring Road-ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road
  • Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

For New Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Pahar Ganj Side or Minto Road-Bhavbuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi-Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover

For Old Delhi Railway Station

  • From South Delhi: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road-Raj Ghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar-SP Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauna Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.
  • While there will be no disruption of metro rail service, movement of city buses will be restricted at certain points

Inter State Buses

1. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road
2. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.
3. Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge
4. All interstate buses coming from Dhaula Khan side shall terminate there itself.

Chief Guests at R-Day 

The President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be Chief Guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, According to a government release, the two leaders will be on a State Visit to India from January 25 to 27, 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

