Republic Day Parade 2019: India’s rich cultural diversity on display at Rajpath; 10 points

On India’s 70th Republic Day Saturday, the annual parade in the national capital showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. The central theme of the tableaux displayed was Mahatma Gandhi as 2019 marks the year of his 150th birth anniversary. The might of the Indian military was on full display, and in particular, women’s power.

Before the parade, celebrations kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the martyrs by laying a floral wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti. At Rajpath, he was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day 2019 event. President Kovind hoisted the tricolour as the national anthem played and a 21-gun salute was fired by seven cannons of 2281 Field Regiment.

Republic Day Parade 2019

* Assam Rifles tableau: Participating in the Republic Day parade for the first time in history, the Assam Rifles tableau had women power on full display. An all-women contingent, led by Maj Khushboo Kanwar, marched to the tune Assam Rifles kay Sipahi, Desh ki Humnay Shaan badhai.

70th #RepublicDayIndia: All women marching contingent of #AssamRifles takes part for 1st time led by Major Khusboo Kanwar. #RDayWithAIR #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/d1MiVvrnTB — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2019

* CISF tableau: The CISF, which is also celebrating 50 years of service to the nation, is in the Republic Day parade after a gap of 11 years. Its tableau had elements of its diverse functioning and showcased the role of women in the force. The CISF has the highest percentage of women (6 per cent) among all paramilitary forces.

* INA veterans: In a first, four Indian National Army (INA) veterans took part in the Republic Day parade under the theme ‘Veterans: Accelerators in Nation’s Growth’. All of them were over the age of 90.

* States tableau: Tableaux of Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Tripura were also displayed at India’s Republic Day 2019 event. They were all themed around Mahatma Gandhi; the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, for instance, showcased the Cellular Jail where Gandhi was imprisoned while

* India showed off her military might at R-Day parade showcasing the Army’s T-90 tank, Ballway Machine Pikate (BMP-II/IIK), Surface Mine Clearing System, 155 mm/52 Calibre Tracked Self-propelled Gun (K-9 Vajra), Transportable Satellite Terminal, Troop Level Radar and Akash Weapon System at the Republic Day 2019 parade.

* The flypast, the most awaited, began with the Rudra formation comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters and featured Sukhois, MiG fighter jets. The parade also witnessed a ‘vic’ formation of An-32 aircraft, whose lead plane flew on a mix of traditional and bio-fuel for the first time.

Spectacular flypast by the Indian Air Force. The flypast commenced with the Rudra formation comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters.#RepublicDay????#RepublicDay2019 #RepublicDayIndia #RDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/TJ8eUvxqUf — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2019

* Indian Railways tableau: The transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi was displayed by the Indian Railways by showcasing two faces, one when he was thrown off a first-class compartment because of his race and the other when he collected money for Harijan fund.

* The Daredevils: At least 33 people on 9 motorcycles formed a human pyramid, lead by Subedar Major Ramesh. A lone woman officer exhibited bike stunts as part of the iconic team.

* The parade also included 26 children who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. They passed through in an open jeep and waved at the dignitaries.

* Shanknaad, a military tune based on a poem by Mahar Regiment veteran was played for the first time in the Republic Day Parade.