Republic Day shocker: MP school students served midday meal on torn notebook pages; principal to be suspended

Students of a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district were served their special Republic Day midday meal on scraps of paper, including torn notebook pages, triggering outrage after a video of the incident went viral. The district administration has subsequently ordered disciplinary action against senior school officials.

The incident occurred on January 26 at the Government High School in Bhatigwan village, where students sitting on the floor were served puri and halwa on ink-stained pages torn from old books.

After a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, the district administration took cognisance of the matter. Maihar District Collector Rani Batad said action had already been initiated against those responsible. “We have taken cognisance of the incident. Action has been initiated against the concerned officials, and a proposal has been sent to suspend the principal of the school,” she said.