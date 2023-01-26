On Republic Day, Ministry of Culture’s tableau presents the power of feminine divinity

The Ministry of Culture’s tableau, which rolled down Kartavya Path for the 74th Republic Day celebrations Thursday, showcased the power of the feminine divinity. The theme was ‘Shakti Rupena Samsthita’ and through art and dance forms, ‘Devi’ was celebrated, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said.

‘Nari Shakti’ was also the theme of the dance performance organised by the ministry, with 326 female and 153 male artists, as part of the Vande Bharatam programme, Mohan said. These 479 artists were chosen through a nationwide dance competition. The artists were in the age group of 17-30 years, and presented classical, folk and contemporary fusion dances, depicting the ‘power of women’ through five elements – earth, water, air, space and fire.

This was the second time that the dancers of the cultural programme were selected through the Vande Bharatam competition.

The ministry’s tableau showcased folk dances that celebrate the traditions of ‘Devi’. Various colours and masks, along with many dance forms based on it, were presented. Vande Bharatam Dance Festival is organised jointly by the ministries of culture and defence. It is an all-India dance festival, which aims to reflect its vibrancy to the whole world through dance, officials said.

Artists from every corner of the country competed for the second edition of this competition which started on October 15, 2022. There were three stages in this competition – State, Zonal and National. The grand finale was organised on December 19-20, 2022, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.