Meat, fish, egg sale barred on Republic Day in Odisha’s Koraput district

Officials acquainted with the matter said that during a preparatory meeting, some people had flagged the sale of non-vegetarian food items in major urban areas at a time when students participate in patriotic march-pasts. (Representational image generated by ChatGPT)

An order by a district collector in Odisha prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian items on Republic Day has triggered a row, with people terming it “an infringement” of personal liberty.

On Friday, Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan issued an order directing tehsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers of civic bodies in the district to issue official notifications in their jurisdictions.

“You are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, egg, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput District,” read the order.